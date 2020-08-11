GRIZZLY CREEK FIREEvacuations ordered due to wildfire burning in Glenwood Canyon, I-70 closed
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office announced new evacuations and new road closures related to the Grizzly Creek Fire on Tuesday night.

(credit: CDOT)

“Evacuation of Coulter Creek has been ordered from the Cottonwood Pass area.
Cottonwood Pass is CLOSED on both sides from Garfield County to Eagle County,” the sheriff’s office tweeted at 7:20 p.m.

Interstate 70 will remain closed between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum through Tuesday night. There is no estimated time for reopening.

(credit: CDOT)

The evacuation center is located at the Glenwood Community Center at 100 Wulfsohn Road in Glenwood Springs.

