“Evacuation of Coulter Creek has been ordered from the Cottonwood Pass area.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office announced new evacuations and new road closures related to the Grizzly Creek Fire on Tuesday night.
Cottonwood Pass is CLOSED on both sides from Garfield County to Eagle County,” the sheriff’s office tweeted at 7:20 p.m.
Interstate 70 will remain closed between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum through Tuesday night. There is no estimated time for reopening.
The evacuation center is located at the Glenwood Community Center at 100 Wulfsohn Road in Glenwood Springs.
