Boulder Considers More Lethal Measures To Control Prairie Dog PopulationThe Boulder City Council is considering more lethal measures to control the prairie dog population. The proposed plan focuses on a large area north of Jay Road between Highway 36 and the Diagonal Highway.

Cancelling CSU Football Will Impact Whole Community, Fort Collins Businessman WarnsThe decision to postpone the Mountain West Conference football season will have a greater impact on the Fort Collins community than just within the confines of Colorado State University.

Pac-12 Cancels Season: No CU Buffs Football In The FallThe University of Colorado Buffaloes will not be playing football in the fall.

Colorado Doctor Who Survived COVID-19 Warns 'Don't Take This Lightly, It Can Change Or End Your Life'An anesthesiologist from Evergreen who spent five weeks on a ventilator fighting COVID-19 is talking about life after the virus nearly killed him. Dr. Michael Leonard was the first coronavirus patient in Colorado to receive convalescent plasma. He credits the caregivers at UCHealth for saving him.

Power Outages, Tree Damage Reported After Dry Microburst Hits South DenverSeveral people in south Denver reported powerful, abrupt wind gusts just after 12 p.m. on Tuesday. The National Weather Service in Boulder received a report that a large blue spruce tree fell onto a car about four miles northwest of Cherry Creek State Park.

Pickup Truck Driver Strikes, Kills Woman On Mississippi Avenue, Then Drives OffPolice in Denver are looking for the driver of a pickup truck who was involved in a hit-and-run crash on Monday night. An adult female was struck by the truck at South Shoshone Street and West Mississippi Avenue.

