(CBS4) – Administrators from Colorado Parks and Wildlife are trying to find out what’s making goats sick on the summit of Mount Evans. The animals started experiencing intestinal distress in October.
The problem isn’t a new one. In 2013 and 2014 almost all of the kids from the herd died and the population hasn’t recovered well from it.
“We’re trying to figure out what’s going on, so we put out some satellite collars to see habitat use by mountain goats and hopefully if the disease outbreak presents itself again we can backtrack to see where those goats were — to see if land use has changed,” said biologist Lance Carpenter in a video released by CPW.
The hope is to keep the disease from spreading across the state. So far it is only in mountain goats. It hasn’t shown in up in the bighorn sheep who live in the same area.