(CBS4) — Several new testing sites for Colorado educators are now open. The tests are free — and teachers and staff are eligible for testing every two weeks.
COVIDCheck Colorado set up five locations for school staff and teachers to get tested for free. They can go to Cherry Creek, Hinkley, Riverdale Ridge and North high schools. Another site will open near South High School Wednesday.
The medical director for COVIDCheck Colorado believes this type of wide scale testing is going to be critical in the safe return in both schools and the workplace.
Anyone with a positive test should get results in 72 hours or less.