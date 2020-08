Nuggets Fall To Lakers, 124-121The Lakers were outplayed down the stretch by Denver's bench, but Kyle Kuzma hit a 3-pointer with .4 seconds left and the Lakers beat the Nuggets 124-121.

Postponing Football Could Impact All Other Sports At CU BoulderConcerns around student safety are clashing with the multi-million dollar decision to cancel or postpone the season.

Mountain West Postpones Fall Sports, CSU, AFA Football IncludedThe Mountain West Conference has announced they have postponed all fall sports contests and the championship events. The conference houses Air Force and Colorado State University.

Denver Broncos Announces 2020 Training Camp Practice ScheduleThe Denver Broncos announced their training camp practice schedule for the 2020 season on Monday. Fans will not be allowed to attend the practices.

Rockies Work To Keep Coronavirus At Bay, Jeff Bridich Says Team 'Shouldn't Let Guard Down'The Colorado Rockies have been successful so far this season at keeping coronavirus at bay.

Broncos Safety Justin Simmons Donates Basketball, Meals To Inner-City Youth CampThe Simmons Foundation for Youth and Change was founded in 2005 with its first basketball camp beginning in 2007 at Denver East High School.