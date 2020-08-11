Two major wildfires continue to rage in western Colorado. The Grizzly Creek and Pine Gulch fires are not only devastating the landscape, they are creating major air quality issues as they continue to burn.
Once again, the Front Range and Western Slope are under Air Quality Alerts because of the all that smokey air making it’s way to parts of eastern Colorado. For areas closer to the fire, the smoke may start to settle closer to the ground which will create even worse air quality issues on Wednesday.
Fire danger will remain high in northwestern Colorado on Wednesday as wind stays strong and the dry conditions are ripe for more fire. We will have another Red Flag Warning on Wednesday for the area.
Unfortunately, there isn’t much relief in sight for the next several days. We will remain very hot and very dry in Colorado through at least Saturday.