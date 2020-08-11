DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are asking for the public’s help in finding the suspects involved in a shooting over the weekend that left 9 people injured, including 3 children. The shooting happened at Byers & Pecos Park during a gathering.
Those shot include a 3, 11 and 12-year-old, three 17-year-olds and three adults. They are all expected to recover from their injuries. A 10th person also suffered minor injuries after they were hit by a car while trying to flee the scene.
On Wednesday afternoon, Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said that this type of violence is not acceptable.
The park is located at West Byers Place and South Pecos Street, close to Alameda Avenue.
The shots were fired just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday, according to police. Witnesses say dozens of people could be seen running from the area to take cover.
“It’s not OK to have young people shot in our city like this,” said Pazen.
He said that detectives are asking witnesses to the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. Those who want to provide information can do so anonymously.
“We refuse to accept that this is the new normal,” said Denver Mayor Michael Hancock.
On Monday, members of GRID, Gang Reduction Initiative of Denver, went door to door offering support and services to people living nearby where the shooting occurred.
Look folks, here is your sign that Denver is officially chicongo of the West.