DENVER (CBS4) — The Laradon School will open for in-person learning Wednesday — with extensive safety measures in place. The students at Laradon have intellectual and developmental disabilities. The staff says the services and support many require to succeed don’t translate as effectively through remote learning.

“It’s important for us to open our doors as soon as is safely possible for the well-being of not only the individuals with disabilities we serve, but also their caregivers,” said Laradon CEO, Douglas McNeill. “Laradon serves a very vulnerable population who are at risk of much without proper care, support, and opportunities for engagement.”

Laradon School’s 70 students haven’t seen their classrooms since March. The decision to return in-person for the fall semester is up to each of the students and their families. Many districts are starting the year remotely, but Laradon says they have the tools to welcome 25 students this week.

“Next week there will probably be another 25. We’re following different school districts as they open and as they combine remote and in-person learning,” said McNeil. The school will continue to provide distance learning to students and families who are more comfortable starting the year remotely.

Laradon classrooms usually have eight students, so there’s already ample space to distance the desks. The school has a plan for social distancing in the cafeteria and common areas.

All staff will be required to wear masks and Laradon is stocked with plenty of PPE. Students who are able to wear masks will be encouraged to do so, as well.

Every student and employee will get their temperatures checked daily.

Additionally, the building and playground will be sanitized thoroughly throughout the day.

Some students with disabilities could be more susceptible to COVID19, but the families at Laradon say it’s imperative they receive the support they cant get at home.

“I can tell you, overwhelmingly, the parents want to start. All of these individuals will need support and services their entire lives. With an absence of that support and service, they can really regress,” said McNeil.

Laradon has been gradually accepting more people back to campus to support their social and emotional health. They haven’t had one case of COVID-19, and they’re confident they’ll keep it that way.

“We’ve proven in the course of five months, if you follow these social protocols and rules, they work,” said McNeil.