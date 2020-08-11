(CBS4) – One week ago, a C-130H from the 302nd Airlift Wing deployed to help firefighters fight several fires across the state of California.

“Two C-130s are conducting assigned missions. The 146th Airlift Wing are flying two aircraft the first week. They were replaced by one aircraft from the 302nd Airlift Wing, and one from the 152md Airlift Wing,” Colonel Greg Berry, 302 Air Expeditionary Group (AEG) -Wildland Fire Fighting Commander said.

The C-130 from Peterson Air Force Base is equid with a US Forest Service Modular Airborne Fire Fighting Systems, also known as MAFFS. According to Colonel Berry C-130s with MAFFS capability are called up to help asset with fighting wildfires every summer.

The requests come from the National Interagency Fire Center and is approved by the Department of Defense. Though crews are not always called up to help fight a specific fire. Sometimes C-130s work on several different fires in one day.

“In the first two weeks of these requests for support, MAFFS-equipped airplanes have responded to fires in Northern and Southern California as well as Northwestern Nevada,” Colonel Berry said.

An aircraft equipped with MAFFS can drop up to 3,000 gallons of fire retardant in less than 10 seconds

Last week, the C-130s exclusively worked on the Stagecoach Fire, which is East of Bakersfield, California.

“Our aircraft are prepared to respond quickly and effectively to protect lives, property, critical infrastructure and natural and cultural resources,” said Colonel Berry.

The C-130 from the 302nd Airlift Wing will be relieved of their mission on Wednesday.