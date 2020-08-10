CBSN DenverWatch Now
EDGEWATER, Colo. (CBS4)– A woman is begging for help in finding the hit-and-run driver who killed her sister. The crash happened last Thursday near 22nd and Sheridan in Edgewater.

The family said that Sierra Chavez, 23, was struck by a car while crossing the street. That driver stopped but Sierra got up, stumbled onto the road and was struck and killed by a different vehicle.

That car kept going.

Misty Hernandez said her sister was a fun-loving and genuine person. She is begging for the person who struck Sierra to come forward.

“Did you ever stop to think how fast you were driving? Did you ever stop to think, ‘Oh, maybe I just hit something?’ Or maybe that was somebody’s daughter, sister or anything. I want to know deep down in your heart, you knowing that, is going to eat you up,” said Hernandez.

Police are searching for a tan or silver Suburban or Tahoe-style vehicle with a lifted chassis, slightly tinted windows with a Colorado license plate. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Edgewater Police Department.

