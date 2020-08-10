Westminster Police: Destiny Morehouse Dies After Being Shot While Trying To Stop FightA woman who tried to break up a fight in Westminster last month has died. Destiny Morehouse had friends over to home on Raleigh Street on July 17. A fight started early the next morning.

Colorado's State Fish Has New Place To Call HomeColorado Parks & Wildlife is staying on task with its efforts to restore the population of the greenback cutthroat trout, Colorado's state fish. It was once believed to be extinct.

Weld County First Responders Worked Together To Rescue A Cat And Her 6 Kittens From A Storm DrainFirst responders rescued a cat and her 6 kittens from a drain in front of the Weld counties sheriff office sub station in Fort Lupton, mom and kittens are doing well.

JeffCo Open Space: Don't Feed Moose PizzaAnother reminder to leave wildlife alone as you enjoy Colorado's Great Outdoors. That's after a report of people trying to feed pizza to a moose in Clear Creek Canyon.

COVID-19 Leads To Another Restaurant Closure: Rialto Cafe On 16th Street MallThe coronavirus pandemic has proven too much for another long-time Denver restaurant. After 23 years, the Rialto Cafe has announced it will close permanently on Aug. 16.

Grizzly Creek Fire Closes I-70, Grows To 150 Acres Near Glenwood SpringsThe Grizzly Creek Fire has burned about 150 acres in Garfield County near Glenwood Springs. The fire forced the closure of Interstate 70 in both directions on Monday afternoon.

