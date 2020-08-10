GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4)– More evacuations have been ordered for the Pine Gulch Fire burning near Grand Junction. The fire has burned more than 28,888 acres and is 7% contained as of Monday morning.
The fire was started by lightning on July 31. It’s burning about 18 miles from Grand Junction and is spreading to the northeast.
Residents on CR204/Roan Creek Road, 211/Clear Creek Road, 207/Carr Creek Road & 209/Brush Creek Road have been evacuated, following the Pine Gulch Fire crossing County Road 202.
The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation orders for a small number of homes on County Roads 200 and 202 on Sunday.
The fire is burning in remote, rough terrain, in pinyon, juniper, oak, and sage brush.
