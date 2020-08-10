BREAKING NEWSGrizzly Creek Fire Closes I-70 In Both Directions Near Glenwood Springs
GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Grizzly Creek Fire has burned about 100 acres in Garfield County. The fire forced the closure of Interstate 70 in both directions on Monday afternoon.

(credit: Glenwood Fire)

I-70 is closed between mile markers 116 and 133 in both directions. There is no estimate on when the interstate will reopen.

(credit: CDOT)

An image from the Colorado Department of Transportation camera taken about 2:30 p.m. Monday shows just how close the flames got to I-70.

The fire is burning about 4 miles east of Glenwood Springs. Plumes of smoke from the fire can be seen as far away as Rifle and Carbondale.

The fire is burning in grass, oak and spruce. Additional air resources have been ordered.

There are no evacuations ordered. The fire is also being called the “120 Fire” by Glenwood Fire.

