Summer Cold Front, Wildfire Smoke Keeps Temperatures DownWatch Meteorlogist Ashton Altieri's forecast.

44 minutes ago

More Evacuations Ordered For Pine Gulch Fire As It Grows To 28,880+ AcresMore evacuations have been ordered for the Pine Gulch Fire burning near Grand Junction. The fire has burned more than 28,888 acres and is 7% contained as of Monday morning.

58 minutes ago

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman Gets Coronavirus Test As City Welcomes New Testing SiteAurora Mayor Mike Coffman got his very own nasal swab coronavirus test to celebrate the opening of a new testing site. The site at the Aurora Sports Park is just one of two in Colorado opening on Monday.

1 hour ago

Elk With Tire Around Neck Captures Attention Of Colorado Parks & WildlifeA bull elk with a tire caught around his neck is capturing the attention of Colorado Park and Wildlife. The elk made another appearance on a wildlife cam near Conifer.

1 hour ago

Drivers Can Expect Overnight Closures On I-25 Near Fort Collins This WeekOvernight road closures are scheduled for Interstate 25 around Fort Collins this week. Starting Monday, crews will shut down portions of I-25 at Prospect Road for bridge work as part of the express lanes project.

2 hours ago

There Is A New Drive-Up Coronavirus Testing Site At The Aurora Sports ParkThere is a new drive-up testing site for coronavirus at the Aurora sports park on Colfax.

2 hours ago