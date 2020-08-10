Colorado is dealing with air quality issues, thanks to wildfires on the western side of our state. The Pine Gulch Fire in Mesa county near Grand Junction is around 29,000 acres and is responsible for our deteriorating air quality.
An Air Quality alert is in place for the Front Range and areas near the fire through Tuesday afternoon.
Areas near the fire will be dealing with thick haze and smokey conditions, probably for the next several days as this fire continues to burn.
For the Front Range, we won’t be nearly as smokey but we will have hazy conditions and low visibility with the haze. If you have any respiratory issues, the next few days will be tough. Try to limit your time outside.
With two big fires out west, we could be dealing with these issues for some time.