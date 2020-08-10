CONIFER, Colo. (CBS4)– A bull elk with a tire caught around his neck is capturing the attention of Colorado Park and Wildlife. The elk made another appearance on a wildlife cam near Conifer.

The big guy is seen walking towards the camera with the tire still around his neck. Then he stops for a minute to look around, giving the camera a pretty good look at his predicament.

Apparently, CPW agents have seen this elk before and want to remove the tire from his neck. Anyone who has seen this elk is urged to call CPW so they can track him down and help him out.

He was last seen on the wildlife cam near Conifer.

Remember this poor bull elk with the tire around his neck? About one month later and he was detected once again on the #trailcam.

We would love to catch up with him and free him of that tire.

Video camera courtesy of @lookatthedeej near Coniferhttps://t.co/5sGnO2mrnl pic.twitter.com/BLxjGRhpEG

— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) August 10, 2020