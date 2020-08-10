DENVER (CBS4) – Coronavirus has changed life for everyone, including those waiting to become U.S. citizens. Normally those people would complete their journey towards becoming Americans by taking the citizenship oath in a courtroom. But naturalization ceremonies are having to adapt like never before.

“This is unprecidented for us to come and do this outside,” U.S. Magestrate Judge Michael Hegarty told CBS4 last week during a ceremony that took place in a parking lot.

Hegarty started off the ceremony by saying to the attendees: “Welcome to the temporary satellite U.S. District Court.” The new citizens were dressed in colorful clothes, spaced at least 6 feet apart, and all wore masks.

“Many of you have gone through perhaps years of hardship, maybe persecution, in fact I’m certain of that because I’ve heard your stories,” Hegarty said.

Eric Tsend immigrated to the U.S. from Mongolia and has spent the last 20 years cleaning the same bakery. Each day, he dreamed about the moment he would become a sworn-in American.

“This moment was just a long time waiting for,” he said.

Tsend and the others didn’t expect that on the day they’d be sworn in they would be taking the oath in a parking lot. But the meaning was still just as valuable.

“After 20 years, this day … I never forget,” Tsend said.

Berta Chavez, from Mexico, also told CBS4 she’s very excited that now she’ll be able to vote and she’s free to travel. And Alfred Ngang, from Cameroon, told CBS4 that even in a time of uncertainty and unrest, there’s no country he’d rather be in.

“It’s imeasurable in words for me. I can’t put it in words to be honest,” he said.

“I feel like my perspective could be a fresh change to people out here and I’m just glad to be part of the community and I hope I’m a great addition and help towards the change.”

PHOTO GALLERY: New Citizens Sworn In Colorado Parking Lot In During Coronavirus Pandemic

Hegarty told each person in the swearing-in ceremony they now have a responsibility.

“Take the opportunity to help us be good,” he said.” Because we are a people who want to be good, but we need to get there together.”