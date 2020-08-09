GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters say they’ve contained 7% of the Pine Gulch Fire near Grand Junction. The fire grew to 23,882 acres as of Saturday night.
The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation orders for a small number of homes on County Roads 200 and 202.
Pre-evacuation orders were given to homes along County Road 204, Clear Creek Road, CR 209 and CR 207. Emergency officials visited eight homes on CR 204 to talk about the fire’s progression.
Lightning sparked the fire more than a week ago.
County Roads 204 and 202, Roan Creek and Kimball Creek are now closed. The intersection of CR 204/X ½ Road and County Road 200 and the “Y” by the High Lonesome Ranch on CR 200 are still closed.
More than 470 firefighters are on the ground now.
“Humidity will decrease through the day today with an expected minimum relative humidity as low as 8%,” fire officials stated in a news release on Sunday.
They expect temperatures mid to upper 80s. Wind speed is expected to be around 15 mph.
The fire is burning in remote, rough terrain, in pinyon, juniper, oak, and sage brush.
