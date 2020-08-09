EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The El Paso County Public Health Department says a sheep in the Black Forest area tested positive for rabies. The sheep was attacked by a pack of coyotes on Aug. 4 before the test.
Now health experts are warning residents to be aware of wild animals, specifically coyotes, bats, raccoons, skunks and foxes.
A preventative vaccination is available for people known to have been in contact, or suspected to have been, with a rabid animal.
Veterinarians also have rabies shots available for pets.
Wildlife with rabies often do not run away when spotted by people, and will act aggressively toward people or pets. County health experts say, however, infected animals might act passively and have trouble walking.
