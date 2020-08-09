DENVER (CBS4) — The ‘how’ is just as strange as the ‘why.’
Investigators with the Denver Fire Department are declaring a Denver home uninhabitable Sunday evening after a neighbor’s air compressor shot into the air and landed on — and through — the home’s roof.
It’s not known why the 100-gallon tank ruptured, according to DFD spokesman Greg Pixley. He also did not know what project the unidentified man was working on at the time.
But the compromised compressor launched from several houses away and took off “like a rocket,” he said.
When it came down, it ripped through the home’s roof, tore through the second floor, and came to rest in the first floor, per Pixley.
Thankfully, there were no injuries to the home’s residents, he said.
But, “They won’t be sleeping there tonight.”
The home is located in the 2000 block of South Fox Street.