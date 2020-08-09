BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – Bright and early Sunday morning, three pilots were up at the Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport in Broomfield packing a plane with as many masks as they could. They are part of Colorado Aviation Business Association.

They partnered with Angel Flight West, Denver International Airport and the Colorado Division of Aeronautics to take FEMA-issued masks to the Grand Junction Airport. It’s just one of the Colorado airports that has a dire need for them.

“What we are seeing right now is a mask shortage,” said Chris Swathwood, Chairman of the Board of Colorado Aviation Business Association. “People may forget them when they are getting ready to get on an airliner and don’t have time to go back to the car so these masks will be provided for that.”

They used a number of planes to fly all over the state dropping off the masks. Saturday alone 22 aircraft delivered 400,000 masks to 40 airports around the state, and they aren’t finished yet.

“We have another aircraft that will be flying to Grand Junction tomorrow from a hanger just down here. They will be delivering another 1,500 lbs. of masks,” said Swathwood.

Even though it’s not a job they ever expected to do, they are glad to do what they can to help Colorado and the world battle COVID-19.

“This just shows and highlights the ability for us to quickly move masks of food or whatever might be needed in a response effort.”