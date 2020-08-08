DENVER (CBS4) – Volunteers helped hand out more than 1,300 backpacks loaded with school supplies to children who face challenges in the back-to-school season. The Silva Family Foundation organized the 12th Annual Community School Supply Giveaway in Denver on Saturday.
Rev. Dr. Jose Silva and his wife started their mission to help bridge the educational gap for Colorado children more than 20 years ago. In the last 12 years, they’ve given out more than 20,000 bags of school supplies.
JanSport pitched in 1,100 backpacks for this year’s event.
“That’s huge! When I was a kid, all I wanted was a JanSport backpack,” said Silva. “I grew up in Denver very poor. I grew up in the projects with nothing. Educational access and equity was important to me, and so if I could provide a backpack and the kids could show up to the first day of school feeling like everybody else, they have all the essentials, then they’re going to start off on the right foot.”
The backpacks were filled with notebooks, pens, pencils, colored pencils, scissors and markers.