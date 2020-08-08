GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4)– The Pine Gulch Fire burning about 18 miles away from Grand Junction has burned more than 20,089 acres. It was started by lightning a week ago.
“On Friday afternoon, the fire moved down Forshay Gulch on the north side of Horse Mountain to the 200 Road. The fire then moved east along the 200 Road and established itself in both Lion and Bledsaw Gulch,” officials said in a news release on Saturday.
The fire is 0% contained and is threatening some buildings. No evacuations have been ordered.
However, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office announced new road closures on Saturday. County Roads 204 and 202, Roan Creek and Kimball Creek are now closed. The intersection of CR 204/X ½ Road and County Road 200 and the “Y” by the High Lonesome Ranch on CR 200 are still closed.
Humidity levels were low Friday night, 17%, officials say, and are expected to decrease on Saturday. Firefighters expect the wind to pick up by the afternoon with 20mph wind speeds.
More than 460 firefighters are on the ground now.
An interactive fire and smoke map from the government website AirNow shows the smoke plume stretching from Grand Junction to Colorado Springs and the Denver area.
The fire is burning in remote, rough terrain, in pinyon, juniper, oak, and sage brush.
