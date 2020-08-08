Comments
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Drivers using Interstate 70 in Jefferson County might see up to half-hour delays on Saturday. Construction crews are rebuilding pavement on eastbound I-70 between Garrison Street and Wadsworth Boulevard.
The work will continue through the month of August. Delays are expected between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday.
RELATED: Weekend Travel Alert: Hampden Avenue To Close At Colorado Boulevard For Underpass Construction
Drivers can also expect lane closures from 6 p.m. Saturday until 7 a.m. Sunday. The Colorado Department of Transportation ask drivers to slow down and move over in construction zones.