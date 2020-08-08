Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver firefighters responded to a second alarm fire on the third floor at an apartment complex on Dayton Street south of Alameda Avenue.
Firefighters had to use four large hose lines to douse the flames.
Officials say some people inside the building self-evacuated. Officials report there are injuries. Three people were taken to the hospital by ambulance. It’s not clear if the fourth person was treated at the scene.
Firefighters have extinguished the fire.
“A strong effort and quick extinguishment on an extremely hot day,” Denver Fire stated.
Further details were not released about the suspected cause.
RELATED: About 30 People Displaced After Condominiums Catch Fire In Aurora