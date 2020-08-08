CBSN DenverWatch Now
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Pre-evacuation orders were sent out to some residents in Glenwood Springs. The order was rescinded at around 1 p.m. on Saturday.

(credit: Glenwood Springs Fire)

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office says there is a brush fire on South Oak Way. Details about

The residents along the “bottom half” in the Four Mile Area were under the pre-evacuation notice, sheriff’s officials say.

Firefighters are attacking the fire from the ground and from the air with helicopter water drops.

A different brush fire prompted pre-evacuation orders for residents on Wednesday. The 111 Fire burned about nine acres along Interstate 70 on the westside of town. Investigators determined the fire was human-caused and accidental.

