GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Pre-evacuation orders were sent out to some residents in Glenwood Springs. The order was rescinded at around 1 p.m. on Saturday.
The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office says there is a brush fire on South Oak Way. Details about
The residents along the “bottom half” in the Four Mile Area were under the pre-evacuation notice, sheriff’s officials say.
Firefighters are attacking the fire from the ground and from the air with helicopter water drops.
Pre-evacuation notice to residents in bottom half of South Oak Way in “Four Mile Area” above Glenwood Springs, due to Brushfire off of South Oak Way. Residents should collect their personal items and valuables and be prepared to evacuate if necessary.
— GarCo Sheriff (@GarcoSheriffCO) August 8, 2020
A different brush fire prompted pre-evacuation orders for residents on Wednesday. The 111 Fire burned about nine acres along Interstate 70 on the westside of town. Investigators determined the fire was human-caused and accidental.
