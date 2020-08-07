(CBS4) – If you’re looking for something fun to do with your family this weekend, there are plenty of events happening around the Denver metro area. Some are virtual, while others are in person.
This weekend is the 19th annual Breckenridge Main Street Art Festival. The city has decided to continue the celebration, with safety protocols in place. There will be fewer artists due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and booths will be spaced out. This year, the show will only be in the Village at Breckenridge. Guests are asked to wear a mask while attending the event. The free festival starts on Thursday and runs through Saturday evening.
You can get outside and explore Denver’s history, through a historic Denver walking tour. The Dial-A-Docent tour takes guests through the Lodo or Capitol Hill neighborhoods, connecting small groups with a tour guide via phone. Historic Denver also has a virtual walking tour through the history of Larimer Square. Historic Denver walking tours cost $15.
This weekend you can enjoy an evening of creativity at Art with the Animals at the Denver Zoo. Sipping and Painting Highlands will guide you through a two hour painting session, with supplies and instructions included. You can choose to paint endangered species on Fridays, or Zoo babies on Saturdays. There is even an opportunity to experience feeding animals. Tickets cost $50, and all money goes towards helping to save wildlife. Art with the Animals runs through August 15th.