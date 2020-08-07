BREAKING NEWSCSU Football Team Activities Suspended Amid Racism Allegations
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4)– The Pine Gulch Fire has grown to more than 13,000 acres since it was started by lightning a week ago. The fire is burning about 18 miles away from Grand Junction.

(credit: InciWeb)

The fire is 0% contained after it grew through the containment line and now is threatening some buildings. No evacuations have been ordered.

RELATED: Smoke From Pine Gulch Wildfire Near Grand Junction Drifting Into Parts Of Front Range

(credit: InciWeb)

Lightning started the fire July 31. It’s burning in remote, rough terrain, in pinyon, juniper, oak, and sage brush.

