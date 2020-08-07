GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4)– The Pine Gulch Fire has grown to more than 13,000 acres since it was started by lightning a week ago. The fire is burning about 18 miles away from Grand Junction.
The fire is 0% contained after it grew through the containment line and now is threatening some buildings. No evacuations have been ordered.
Lightning started the fire July 31. It’s burning in remote, rough terrain, in pinyon, juniper, oak, and sage brush.
