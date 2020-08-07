FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Cinemark Theatres will reopen a movie theater in Fort Collins next Friday. The theater located at 4721 South Timberline Road will include new cleaning and sanitation protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Select Cinemark locations are reopening with staggered showtimes to maximize social distancing. Moviegoers are invited to enjoy throwback films such as “Jurassic Park,” “Back to the Future,” and “Ghostbusters.”
Face masks are mandatory for guests inside the theater and may only be removed for eating or drinking. The company is increasing the fresh air rate in its building HVAC systems by adding purge cycles and using MERV filters.
Cinemark implemented new technology to block seats adjacent to guests when they purchase a ticket.
Employees will undergo training prior to reopening. Staff will sanitize auditoriums each morning and clean high-touch spaces, such as concession stands and doors every 30 minutes.
Cinemark is reducing prices for concessions and tickets. Entry is $5 for adults and $3 for children and seniors. Moviegoers looking for a more personal experience can book a private watch party for $99.
Cash payments will not be accepted at the concession stand. Theaters will have a designated area where guests can use cash to buy gift cards.
The company is no longer requiring digital ticket holders to carry a paper ticket. Guests who purchase tickets at the theatre will no longer need to hand a printed ticket to an usher.
Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online and stay home if they are not feeling well.
To view movie times and purchase tickets, visit cinemark.com.