A Warning To Dog Owners To Not Let Their Pet Near The Water At Bear Creek Reservoir Due To An Algae BloomBear Creek reservoir has a blue green algae bloom right now which is toxic to animals.

26 minutes ago

A Week After A Lightning Strike Started The Pine Gulch Fire, It Is Still Only At 5% ContainmentThe Pine Gulch fire has now burned over 13,000 acres and is only 5% contained.

29 minutes ago

Staying Hot And Dry This WeekendWatch Lauren Whitney's forecast

30 minutes ago

Naturalization Ceremonies May Look A Bit Different But They Still Mean So Much For Those Becoming US CitizensDue to coronavirus naturalization ceremonies no longer take place in a courtroom, but in a parking lot outside the court house. These ceremonies still mean so much though for people who have spent years working towards becoming a US citizen.

33 minutes ago

Longmont Man Recovers From Coronavirus After Receiving Blood PlasmaThe FDA is asking people who have survived COVID-19 to donate their blood plasma, if they qualify. It is needed to treat those who are now suffering from coronavirus.

41 minutes ago

Green Valley Ranch Arson: Denver Police Announce $14,000 Reward After House Fire Kills 5A $14,000 reward is being offered to anyone who provides a tip that leads to an arrest in Wednesday's tragic house fire. Denver investigators said Friday afternoon it was a case of arson and that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is working with them on the case.

46 minutes ago