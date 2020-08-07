Comments
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– The Mountain West board of directors have agreed on an adjusted fall sports schedule. Colorado State University and the Air Force Academy are both in the conference.
The plan is for fall sports to start no earlier than the week ending Sept. 26. Football will be an eight conference game schedule with an option to play two non-conference opponents.
Specific schedules are still being figured out. The decision was made to allow more time to check with ongoing developments related to COVID-19.