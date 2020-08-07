IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Loveland Ski Area said its offering a coronavirus reopening plan with a 130-day ski season guarantee. The ski area will also offer a pro-rated credit toward the 2021/2022 ski season for any lost operating days due to a mandated closure or stay-at-home order related to COVID-19.
According to the website, this is an effort to make up for the way the last season abruptly ended.
The ski area is selling 2020/21 season passes at last year’s rates and has increased the renewal discount for pass holders from last season. Loveland also extended current pricing through December 1, 2020.
Loveland Ski Area will guarantee 130 days of operation during the 2020/21 winter season. We will offer a prorated credit toward a 2021/22 season pass for lost operating days due to a mandated closure or a stay at home order related to COVID-19. Credit will not be offered for closures related to weather, mechanical, or electrical issues. Should a 2020/21 season pass not be used for any days during the 2020/21 winter season, a full credit for the purchase price of the unused pass may be used toward the purchase price of a 2021/22 season pass.