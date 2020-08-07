(CBS4) – District Attorney George Brauchler has launched an investigation into an incident on Sunday in which Aurora police officers ordered an African American mother and three girls onto the hot pavement at gunpoint in a mix-up over a stolen vehicle. He says it’s “our system’s obligation for all citizens to be treated with dignity and respect during encounters with law enforcement.”

A bystander caught the incident on video.

Brittney Gilliam was taking her 6-year-old daughter and three other Black girls to get their nails done when officers mistook the license plate on her car for one that was stolen. She says the girls, who were crying as police handcuffed them, are traumatized.

“Public accounts of the incident in a parking lot near Iliff and Buckley are very concerning,” said Brauchler, the 18th Judicial DA, in a prepared statement on Friday.

Brauchler says he “ordered his office to obtain and review all evidence related to the Aurora police incident of Aug. 2 to determine whether any criminal charges are warranted.” He said his office will work quickly to complete their report and that the Aurora Police Department is cooperating with the investigation. APD has also launched an internal affairs investigation into the matter.

“Everyone is entitled to be treated equally under the law. No one is above the law. If our investigation determines that the officers involved committed a crime, I will not hesitate to file charges and prosecute them,” said Brauchler.

On Wednesday, Bishop Jerry Demmer of the Greater Metro Denver Ministerial Alliance told CBS4 that “every officer that was there should be fired” and that if the occupants of the car had been white the situation wouldn’t have evolved the way it did. Demmer said there should be a federal investigation into the matter.