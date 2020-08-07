DENVER (CBS4)– A security guard was stabbed multiple times in his arms and neck in the early morning hours of Friday at the Greyhound Bus Terminal in downtown Denver. The stabbing happened about 2:40 a.m. at 1055 19th St.
When Denver police arrived on scene, they found the guard with multiple stab wounds. There was a Black male lying in the street at 20th just west of Curtis Street.
The man suffered several gunshot wounds to his back and left leg. He was handcuffed by paramedics.
Police say their investigation revealed that the guard was conducting a routine foot patrol around the bus terminal when he saw the suspect, later identified as Adell Phillips, 30, standing behind a concrete stanchion connected to the bus terminal parking garage. The man kept looking around the corner at the guard and his partner.
That’s when the security guard approached the stanchion and Phillips struck the guard on the side of his neck before he started to stab him. That’s when the guard pulled out his weapon and fired at Phillips.
Both the guard and the suspect were rushed to Denver Health with serious injuries. Phillips remains in custody on investigation of attempted first-degree murder.