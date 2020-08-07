Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver’s Regional Transportation District is employing new tools to help protect passengers and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, RTD began using electrostatic sprayers to sanitize vehicles.
Officials say the touchless, electrostatic technology reaches 360 degrees around surfaces. According to the manufacturer, the sprayers provide three times more coverage in the same amount of time compared to spray bottles, buckets and rags.
“At RTD, safety is a core value and now during a pandemic, it is even more crucial that we aim to keep our staff and passengers safe,” said an RTD spokesperson.
Maintenance workers will use the sprayers to sanitize RTD vehicles with hospital-grade disinfection within 5 minutes.