DENVER (CBS4) – A $14,000 reward is being offered to anyone who provides a tip that leads to an arrest in Wednesday’s tragic house fire. Denver investigators said Friday afternoon it was a case of arson and that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is working with them on the case.

Firefighters found five bodies inside the home in Denver’s Green Valley Ranch neighborhood near Denver International Airport. A toddler, an older child and three adults including Djibril Diol were killed. They had all immigrated to Colorado from the West African country of Senegal and all were part of the same family.

“So I ask if you have any information on this crime, we ask that you look into your hearts and you do the right thing, and do it for the right reasons. Because we need to find these individuals, or individual, and we have to be able to hold them accountable for what they did on that day,” Denver Police Investigations Division Chief Joe Montoya said on Friday.

“We owe this to that family. We owe this to the Senegalese community, and we owe it to the country of Senegal.”

Three adults escaped from the fire by jumping from the upper story of the home and they suffered serious injuries but are expected to survive.

A family spokesman joined Denver police in a news conference on Friday afternoon, along with the Senegalese consul general who flew in from New York.

“Our hearts, our soul has been shattered,” said Papa Dia, the spokesman and also the founder and president of the African Leadership Group. “The only thing that can give us peace is to be able to identify the individual that did this horrific crime and (bring) them to justice.”

On Thursday a memorial was held outside of the burned home. Many members of the Kiewit Construction team working on the Central 70 Project with Diol, who was known as “Djibby,” showed up to support his family.

The surviving family members still need financial help from the community to bury their deceased loved ones. A GoFundMe campaign has been created for the Diol family.