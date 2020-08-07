BREAKING NEWSCSU Football Team Activities Suspended Amid Racism Allegations
By Audra Streetman
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Commerce City Police Department is investigating a series of vehicle break-ins early Tuesday morning. Officers said the suspects broke into about 15 cars in the area of East 120th Avenue and Chambers Road.

 

Surveillance video from one home shows a suspect rummaging through an unlocked vehicle. Investigators want to remind residents to lock their doors and remove valuables from their vehicles.

Anyone with security camera video information about the break-ins is asked to contact Detective Curt Holland by calling 303-227-8803 or emailing cholland@c3gov.com.

