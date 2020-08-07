DENVER(CBS)- Hot and dry air is flowing into Colorado for Friday to end the week. GOES16 Water Vapor imagery shows a huge plume of dry/hot air flowing into the central Rockies from Southern California and Nevada.
This flow is accompanied by a strong southwesterly flow which will provide eastern Colorado a potent down slope flow. Which typically warms temperatures up to above normal levels.
This added heat and wind will boost the Fire Danger over a large part of northwestern Colorado heading into the weekend.
Add into that, despite, a few days of scattered thunderstorms last month, many areas of western, southern and eastern Colorado are in severe to extreme drought conditions so the added dry and hot trend will not be helping that situation any time soon.