Michael Porter Jr. Keeps Pouring In The Points, But Nuggets Lose To Trail BlazersMichael Porter Jr. scored 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Denver (45-24), which remained in the West's No. 3 spot.

Grubauer, Francouz Make Strong Cases To Start In Net For AvsThe Colorado Avalanche coach has a goalie situation of the good variety with Pavel Francouz and Philipp Grubauer presenting strong cases to be the the No. 1 goaltender.

Murphy's Pinch-Hit HR Lifts Rockies Over Giants 6-4Daniel Murphy hit a two-run, pinch-homer during a five-run seventh inning to lead the Colorado Rockies over the San Francisco Giants 6-4 on Thursday.

'After I Found Out I Was Having A Girl, It Was Even More Motivation To Come Back And Play': Michelle Wie West Joins 'We Need To Talk' On CBS Ahead Of PGA ChampionshipThe five-time LPGA Tour winner discusses her journey to motherhood, transition to broadcasting and the desire to come back and play this Saturday on We Need To Talk on CBS.

Justin Bannan, Former Bronco, Enters Plea Of Not Guilty By Reason Of Insanity In Boulder ShootingA former Denver Broncos player who is accused of attempted murder has pleaded guilty by reason of insanity.

Broncos' Von Miller Gave 'Serious Consideration' To Opting Out After Contracting COVID-19 In MayDozens of players have decided to opt out of the 2020 NFL season due to COVID-19 concerns, and Denver Broncos pass rusher Von Miller considered doing so as well.