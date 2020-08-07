WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Health and Environment says a bat that was found dead in Westminster has tested positive for rabies. On Aug. 4, the bat was found at the Hidden Lake Apartments at West 68th Avenue and Lowell Boulevard.
A group of 16 children may have been handling the bat.
If you or your child is bitten or scratched by a bat, or has handled a bat, you should contact a doctor right away and also call the state health department at 303-692-2700.
A bat found at Hidden Lake Apartments in Westminster (W 68th & Lowell) on Aug. 4 has tested positive for #rabies. Anyone who has handled a bat, or learns their child had contact with a bat, should contact the state health department at 303-692-2700. https://t.co/qaSy6RZSdc pic.twitter.com/uH7pDVeDz0
— Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (@CDPHE) August 7, 2020
There are only a small percentage of bats in Colorado that have rabies, according to health officials.