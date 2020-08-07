BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The Main Library in boulder is back open with a few changes. The library is offering limited onsite services, including printing, copying, outdoor returns and access to computers and the library collection.
Much of the library is off limits to customers to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Guests are encouraged to access the online catalog and place holds on items before going to the library.
Masks are required inside the library and staff are enforcing occupancy limits and social distancing. Employees are using equipment to clean high-touch spaces at night.
Patrons can enter the library through the main entrance on Arapahoe Avenue. Returned materials will be quarantined for 72 hours before they are returned to shelves.
The Meadows Branch Library is available for holds carryout service by appointment and returns at the outdoor book drop.
For more information about the library’s reopening, visit their website or call 303-441-3100.