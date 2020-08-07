AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Crews are closing southbound E-470 at Smith Road on Sunday as part of a road widening project. All southbound lanes will be closed from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
During the closure, traffic will be detoured off southbound E-470 through the Interstate 70 interchange to reenter E-470. Officials said drivers should expect delays.
Single lane closures are planned each weekend throughout the summer on southbound E-470 between 6th Parkway/Stephen D. Hogan Parkway and Quincy Ave. Crews will work on asphalt paving for a third lane expansion from Saturday at 6 a.m. to Sunday at 9 p.m.
Officials ask drivers to exercise caution when travelling through the area and adhere to sign posted speed limits. More information about the E-470 Road Widening Project is available on the E-470 website.