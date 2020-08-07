MORRISON, Colo. (CBS4) – Acoustic on the Rocks is coming back to Red Rocks Amphitheater thanks to popular demand. The 5-concert series with the Colorado Symphony first debuted last month.
The Colorado Symphony performed a five-night acoustic series at the iconic amphitheater at the end of July. “Acoustic on the Rocks” is the first concert the venue has hosted since the pandemic began in March. There were only 175 tickets per show and guests were required to practice social distancing and wear masks. (credit: Amanda Tipton Photography)
Capacity is limited to 175 people and social distancing is enforced. Currently, 175 people per designated activity is the outdoor variance limit in the state’s guidance for outdoor events.
The Colorado Symphony performed a five-night acoustic series at the iconic amphitheater at the end of July. “Acoustic on the Rocks” is the first concert the venue has hosted since the pandemic began in March. There were only 175 tickets per show and guests were required to practice social distancing and wear masks. (credit: Amanda Tipton Photography)
Masks and social distancing will also be required for guests and musicians while inside the venue, organizers say. Households will be allowed to sit together, but must adhere to Red Rocks Amphitheater event attendance guidelines.
The next set of performances begins Aug. 12. The concerts will feature the music of Mozart, Tchaikovsky and more.
The Colorado Symphony performed a five-night acoustic series at the iconic amphitheater at the end of July. “Acoustic on the Rocks” is the first concert the venue has hosted since the pandemic began in March. There were only 175 tickets per show and guests were required to practice social distancing and wear masks. (credit: Amanda Tipton Photography)
The Acoustic on the Rocks shows will continue through Aug. 23.