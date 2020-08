Pat Bowlen Family Feud Trial Pushed Back From September To 2021The Denver Broncos ownership trial that was supposed to begin next month has been pushed back to next year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Justin Simmons Had Enlightening Offseason Despite No New ContractThe coronavirus pandemic quashed Justin Simmons' expectations of a big contract extension.

Michael Porter Jr. Keeps Pouring In The Points, But Nuggets Lose To Trail BlazersMichael Porter Jr. scored 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Denver (45-24), which remained in the West's No. 3 spot.

Grubauer, Francouz Make Strong Cases To Start In Net For AvsThe Colorado Avalanche coach has a goalie situation of the good variety with Pavel Francouz and Philipp Grubauer presenting strong cases to be the the No. 1 goaltender.

Murphy's Pinch-Hit HR Lifts Rockies Over Giants 6-4Daniel Murphy hit a two-run, pinch-homer during a five-run seventh inning to lead the Colorado Rockies over the San Francisco Giants 6-4 on Thursday.

'After I Found Out I Was Having A Girl, It Was Even More Motivation To Come Back And Play': Michelle Wie West Joins 'We Need To Talk' On CBS Ahead Of PGA ChampionshipThe five-time LPGA Tour winner discusses her journey to motherhood, transition to broadcasting and the desire to come back and play this Saturday on We Need To Talk on CBS.