(CBS4) – Event coordinators at Red Rocks Amphitheatre hadn’t been able to present their annual Film on the Rocks movie showings so far this year due to the coronavirus health guidelines, but now that’s changing. On Thursday they announced they will show “cult classic” movies outside the amphitheater in one of the parking lots, drive-in style.
A big LED screen will be set up in the Red Rocks Lower South Lot 2 parking area and the audio will be available through an FM channel.
The movies will be showing on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights for a three week period. The first film will be Grease on Aug. 13.
“A part of our Colorado summer traditions for two decades, we knew just how important it would be to get back to Red Rocks and enjoy the films and the historic surroundings in some way. We’re grateful to our city leaders and partners at Arts & Venues, as well as all of the health and service workers who committed to making Film on the Rocks Drive-In a reality,” said Denver Film Festival Director Britta Erickson in a prepared statement.
The full schedule is as follows:
Aug. 13: Grease
Aug. 14: Straight Outta Compton
Aug. 15: Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse
Aug. 16: The Goonies
Aug. 20: Clueless
Aug. 21: Scream
Aug. 22: The Big Lebowski
Aug. 23: Rudy
Aug. 27: Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Aug. 28: Robocop
Aug. 29: Jurassic Park
Aug. 30: Field of Dreams
Tickets go on sale on Aug. 11 and will only be available for purchase online prior to the movie showing. Each vehicle will cost $59.50 to get in and only 300 cars will be allowed entry. Get more information at redrocksonline.com/film/ and denverfilm.org/programs/fotr-drive-in/.