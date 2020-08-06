Comments
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4)– The Pine Gulch Fire has grown to 11,846 acres since it was sparked by lightning last Friday. The fire is burning about 18 miles away from Grand Junction.
The fire is only 5% contained and is threatening some buildings. No evacuations have been ordered.
Lightning started the fire July 31. It’s burning in remote, rough terrain, in pinyon, juniper, oak, and sage brush.