'After I Found Out I Was Having A Girl, It Was Even More Motivation To Come Back And Play': Michelle Wie West Joins 'We Need To Talk' On CBS Ahead Of PGA ChampionshipThe five-time LPGA Tour winner discusses her journey to motherhood, transition to broadcasting and the desire to come back and play this Saturday on We Need To Talk on CBS.

Justin Bannan, Former Bronco, Enters Plea Of Not Guilty By Reason Of Insanity In Boulder ShootingA former Denver Broncos player who is accused of attempted murder has pleaded guilty by reason of insanity.

Broncos' Von Miller Gave 'Serious Consideration' To Opting Out After Contracting COVID-19 In MayDozens of players have decided to opt out of the 2020 NFL season due to COVID-19 concerns, and Denver Broncos pass rusher Von Miller considered doing so as well.

Colorado State University Athletics Investigated For Coronavirus Reporting AllegationsColorado State president Joyce McConnell says she will launch an investigation into how the athletic department handled COVID-19 safety protocols.

Colorado Avalanche, Makar Shut Out Dallas Stars, 4-0The Colorado Avalanche cruised to a 4-0 round-robin win over the Dallas Stars on Wednesday night.

Nuggets Top Spurs As Porter, Jr. Posts 2nd Straight 30-Point GameMichael Porter Jr. had 30 points and 15 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the San Antonio Spurs 132-126 on Wednesday.