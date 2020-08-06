Broncos' Von Miller Gave 'Serious Consideration' To Opting Out After Contracting COVID-19 In MayDozens of players have decided to opt out of the 2020 NFL season due to COVID-19 concerns, and Denver Broncos pass rusher Von Miller considered doing so as well.

Colorado State University Athletics Investigated For Coronavirus Reporting AllegationsColorado State president Joyce McConnell says she will launch an investigation into how the athletic department handled COVID-19 safety protocols.

Colorado Avalanche, Makar Shut Out Dallas Stars, 4-0The Colorado Avalanche cruised to a 4-0 round-robin win over the Dallas Stars on Wednesday night.

Nuggets Top Spurs As Porter, Jr. Posts 2nd Straight 30-Point GameMichael Porter Jr. had 30 points and 15 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the San Antonio Spurs 132-126 on Wednesday.

Denver Broncos To Help Increase Voter Turnout In ColoradoDenver Broncos players are working to help increase voter registration and voter turnout in Colorado.

Von Miller's Transformation Driven By Kobe, MJ, COVID-19The Broncos star linebacker on Tuesday revealed four factors that led to his dramatic offseason transformation: his substandard 2019 season, his battle with COVID-19, Kobe Bryant's death and Michael Jordan's documentary.