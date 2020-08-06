(CBS4) – Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly showed a gun to an employee at a Denver business in the midst of an argument. It happened in Denver late last month on the 3800 block of Quebec Street.
Authorities aren’t saying which business the incident happened at, but they released a surveillance image showing the man who is suspected of felony menacing inside the building.
It happened on July 28 at 11:40 a.m. The man lifted his shirt and showed the employee the handle of the gun he had during what police described as a “verbal engagement.”
The man isn’t wearing a mask in the image, which technically means he is violating the state’s current mask mandate due to the coronavirus pandemic, unless he has some sort of exemption for medical reasons.
Anyone who recognizes the man in the image is asked to contact Denver Metro Crime Stoppers. Information provided that leads to an arrest could mean the tipster is eligible for a reward.