DENVER (CBS4)– One group hopes new information will help shed some light on the impact of coronavirus on Colorado’s Latino community. The data comes from the national research group “Latino Decisions.”

The group’s co-founder called the economic impacts of coronavirus on Colorado’s Latino population “extreme” and added there are significant inequities when it comes to COVID-19 testing access and treatment.

Nearly one in four Latinos in Colorado have become ill or know someone who has become sick due to coronavirus. About 27% say they want to get tested but cannot even with expanded testing in the state.

One-third have lost their jobs during the pandemic and roughly 20% of Latino family-owned businesses have shut down.

“Many of our families do not qualify for stimulus or unemployment. They cannot get any federal aid or support, which makes them reliant on food banks, local direct cash services, so they can get the basic needs to make sure that their children and they themselves have homes, food and the essentials to really survive during this time,” said Co-Founder & CEO of RISE Colorado Veronica Palmer.

A large majority of Latino parents, nearly 75%, are very concerned about their children falling behind in school, as many will not be able to stay home to help with remote or online learning.