(CBS4) – A former Denver Broncos player who is accused of attempted murder has pleaded guilty by reason of insanity. Justin Bannan entered the plea in Boulder County Court on Thursday.
Bannan, 41, is facing multiple charges that include assault in addition to attempted murder stemming from an incident last fall. In October police say Bannan shot a woman inside the building where they both worked. She was hit in the shoulder and she is now suing Bannan for damages in a civil case.
Court documents indicate Bannan made statements about the Russian mafia being after him after the shooting. They also state he also had a rolled up a $20 bill with cocaine residue on it on him.
Bannan’s NFL career included time spent on several different teams. He was a defensive linemen and played for the Broncos in 2010 and 2012. He also played for the University of Colorado Buffaloes between 1998 and 2001.