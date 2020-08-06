Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – A fatal auto-pedestrian crash investigation on Interstate 25 led to the shutdown of the southbound lanes in Northglenn overnight. It happened at I-25 and 104th.
Officials expected they would have the highway reopened by 6:30 a.m.
I-25 SB: Full closure at Exit 221 – 104th Avenue. Update: SB I-25 remains closed at 104th Ave due to crash. Current ETA for reopening 6:30 am. Expect lengthy delays in area. Use alternate routes. https://t.co/yF9tpSwehP
— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) August 6, 2020
