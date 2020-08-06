CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:104th Avenue, Car Accident, Colorado News, Deadly Crash, Denver News, Fatal Accident, Fatal Car Crash, I-25, I-25 Traffic, Interstate 25, Northglenn News, Traffic Accident

DENVER (CBS4) – A fatal auto-pedestrian crash investigation on Interstate 25 led to the shutdown of the southbound lanes in Northglenn overnight. It happened at I-25 and 104th.

(credit: CDOT)

Officials expected they would have the highway reopened by 6:30 a.m.

Comments
  1. Hastur says:
    August 6, 2020 at 6:24 am

    A headline and a tweet. This is CBS news.

    Reply

Leave a Reply