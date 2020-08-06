Comments
IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Idaho Springs police are searching for a man accused of stealing a woman’s dog on Tuesday. Officers released a photo of the suspect, who has not been named.
The dog’s owner told officers that she met the man earlier in the day at Indian Hot Springs and asked him to walk her Great Dane while she was in the pool.
Investigators said the suspect did not return with the dog but was seen later in the day walking the dog in the Idaho Springs Historic District.
Anyone with information about the man is asked to call the Idaho Springs Police Department at 303-567-4291, or their tip line at 720-501-2394. Callers can remain anonymous. You can also email ISPD at chief@idahospringsco.com.