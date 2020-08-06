Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver’s food truck community returns to Civic Center Park next week. Civic Center Eats will open on Aug. 12 for lunch and dinner.
It’s located near the Greek Theatre on the southwest side of the Central Promenade and it will look a bit different due to the coronavirus pandemic. There will be a roped off area and two entrances and exits. One section will be for previewing trucks and another is for ordering food.
Mask wearing will be mandatory except if you are eating or drinking.
LINK: CivicCenterEats.com