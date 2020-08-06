CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Audra Streetman
Filed Under:Colorado Parks And Wildlife, El Paso County News

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A raptor is on its way to a wildlife center in Pueblo after suffering a head injury in Wednesday’s hail storm. Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the Mississippi Kite raptor lives and hunts in colonies.

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

CPW wildlife biologist April Estep said a colony of Mississippi Kites has nestled in the Security-Widefield area of El Paso County for years.

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

After rearing chicks, the raptors fly to South America for the winter.

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

CPW said the injured raptor is off to rehab at Pueblo’s Nature & Wildlife Discovery Center.

Audra Streetman

Comments

Leave a Reply