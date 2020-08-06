Comments
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A raptor is on its way to a wildlife center in Pueblo after suffering a head injury in Wednesday’s hail storm. Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the Mississippi Kite raptor lives and hunts in colonies.
CPW wildlife biologist April Estep said a colony of Mississippi Kites has nestled in the Security-Widefield area of El Paso County for years.
After rearing chicks, the raptors fly to South America for the winter.
CPW said the injured raptor is off to rehab at Pueblo’s Nature & Wildlife Discovery Center.