DENVER (CBS4) – Get ready for another very warm to hot day ahead across Colorado with a lower threat for afternoon thunderstorms in Denver and on the plains. We will certainly have some but the coverage should be less than yesterday.

We could still see a few of those storms today turn severe but the chance for that to happen is lower as well. If any pop up they would most likely be found on the far eastern plains.

Air quality remains a problem in Denver and along the Front Range due to high levels of ozone near the ground. There is an advisory in effect through the afternoon. We also have an alert for wildfire smoke in parts of Mesa County and Garfield County.

Fire danger remains extreme today for a large part of western Colorado with a Red Flag Warning in effect until 8 pm. Behavior on current fires could be erratic through the afternoon and if any new fires start they could be explosive.

Once again we’ll see temperatures at or above normal for this time of year with widespread 80s and 90s. A few places on the western slope could approach the 100 degree mark. It will get even hotter around Colorado over the upcoming weekned.